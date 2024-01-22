Taiwan Says Six Chinese Balloons Breach Airspace, Alongside Warplanes And Ships

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Taiwan has reported the presence of six Chinese balloons in its airspace, adding to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

What Happened: The Taiwanese Defense Ministry disclosed the sighting of six Chinese balloons in its airspace or just north of it, along with the presence of Chinese warplanes and navy ships, reported The Associated Press. The balloons, which typically vanish into the Pacific Ocean, have been increasingly spotted, although their purpose remains undisclosed.

The Defense Ministry has included these balloon sightings in a list of Chinese People’s Liberation Army activities in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. While it is unclear whether the balloons serve a specific military function, they seem to be part of a larger campaign of intimidation against Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

These recent sightings come in the wake of Taiwan’s presidential election, which saw the Democratic Progressive Party win a third consecutive term. The election was marked by increased Chinese activities and threats, which were largely seen as counterproductive.

Why It Matters: The recent balloon sightings add to the series of escalations in the Taiwan-China conflict. This incident follows a recent change in Taiwan’s reporting of Chinese military activities near its borders, with the Ministry of National Defense now only disclosing the distance of these activities from Taiwan, instead of providing detailed information about Chinese aircraft and their routes. This change came amid heightened tensions in the region and followed the election of a new president in Taiwan.

Earlier in January, China had criticized the U.S. for sending a “gravely wrong signal” by congratulating the newly elected leader of Taiwan. This criticism came after the U.S. urged China to respect Taiwan’s election integrity amid Chinese President Xi Jinping‘s push for reunification.

Moreover, China had announced sanctions against five U.S. military manufacturers in retaliation for the latest U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a move that added to the ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

