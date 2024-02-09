Guatemala Affirms Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan While Also Seeking To Strengthen Economic Relations With Xi Jinping

Loading... Loading...

Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arevalo confirmed that the country will not sever its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, despite seeking to strengthen its economic relations with Xi Jinping‘s China.

What Happened: President Arevalo, who took office in January, stated that Guatemala will continue to maintain its formal relations with Taiwan while simultaneously pursuing trade relations with China, reported Reuters.

This announcement comes after Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez revealed that Guatemala was considering establishing formal trade ties with China, sparking concerns about the future of its relations with Taiwan.

Arevalo, an academic and former diplomat, has also pledged to address the root causes of migration, particularly poverty, which has led to a significant exodus of Guatemalans to the U.S. to provide more legal migration options, the administration is seeking a substantial increase in temporary worker visas under an agreement with the United States.

“We are not choosing,” Arevalo said in an interview in Guatemala City’s National Palace, adding, “Diplomatic relations are with Taiwan and with the People’s Republic of China there are trade relations that will continue to develop.”

Why It Matters: Guatemala’s decision to maintain its ties with Taiwan while pursuing closer economic relations with China is a significant development. As of now, Guatemala is one of the few remaining allies of Taiwan, which China considers its territory. This decision could potentially impact the geopolitical dynamics in the region, especially amid China’s escalating military pressure on Taiwan.

The move also comes at a time when experts are suggesting that even lesser actions by China could prompt U.S. military intervention in Taiwan.

Image Via Shutterstock

