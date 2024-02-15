Israel Raids Gaza's Largest Operational Hospital Amid Concerns Of Hamas Using Facility To Hide Hostages And Fighters

Loading... Loading...

The Israeli military has conducted a raid on the largest operational hospital in Gaza, the Nasser Hospital. The raid, which Israel claims was “precise and limited,” has sparked chaos and concern. The death toll in Gaza has now reached 28,663, with the situation in Rafah becoming increasingly alarming.

What Happened: The Israeli military has reportedly raided the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, citing intelligence that Hamas militants were using the hospital to hide hostages and fighters. The raid has been met with denial from Hamas, reports Reuters.

The death toll in Gaza has now reached 28,663, with the majority being civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The ongoing conflict has also led to the displacement of nearly all of Gaza’s 2 million inhabitants.

In the early hours, the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières reported that Israel shelled Nasser Hospital. “Our medical staff had to flee the hospital, leaving patients behind,” it said on social media platform X, adding that a member of its staff was detained at an Israeli checkpoint set up to screen individuals leaving the compound.

Israel has also conducted an airstrike that killed a Hamas commander who was involved in the initial attack on Oct. 7. The military has also been accused of shelling Nasser Hospital, despite assuring medical staff and patients that they could remain.

Why It Matters: The raid on the Nasser Hospital comes amid a series of escalations in the region. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recently withdrew from peace talks with Hamas due to what he termed “delusional” demands, further jeopardizing the prospect of a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of nine civilians, including four children, according to Lebanese security sources. This conflict began when Hezbollah launched rockets across the disputed frontier in support of its Palestinian ally, Hamas.

Amid the escalating violence, Israeli security authorities have approved the operation of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in the country and a field hospital in the war-battered Gaza Strip. This move is aimed at providing high-speed internet for video conferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics.

This incident comes in the wake of China’s warning of a potential “serious humanitarian disaster” in Gaza, adding to the mounting international pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Photo via Shutterstock.

