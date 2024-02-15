Israel Withdraws From Peace Talks With Hamas Over 'Delusional' Demands: 'Change In Positions Will Allow The Negotiations To Advance'

Loading... Loading...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to withdraw from peace talks with Hamas due to what he terms “delusional” demands. This decision has put the prospect of a ceasefire in further jeopardy.

What Happened: Netanyahu has chosen not to send a delegation to Cairo for the continuation of talks aimed at securing a ceasefire with Hamas. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office stated that Israel is waiting for a change in Hamas’s position before resuming negotiations, reported Bloomberg.

Hamas, an Iran-backed militant group, has demanded the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages. They have also called for the release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, including those convicted of murder and other violence. Netanyahu has categorically rejected these demands.

Israel’s delegation, led by the head of the intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, returned from talks in Egypt on Tuesday. “Netanyahu insists that Israel will not give in to Hamas’s delusional demands,” his office stated. “A change in Hamas’s positions will allow the negotiations to advance.”

With Israel’s position, the possibility of a ceasefire, even a temporary one, seems remote. International concerns are mounting about the fate of over 1 million Palestinian refugees in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel’s military is preparing an assault on the town, where it claims Hamas’s remaining fighters are based, and Netanyahu has pledged to allow civilians to leave before the attack.

Why It Matters: The recent events are part of a larger conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has been ongoing for several months. The conflict has drawn international attention and concern, with the International Criminal Court raising alarms over Israeli military operations in Rafah and urging justice for potential war crimes.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been privately expressing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s tactics in Gaza and has been pushing for a ceasefire. Despite this, Netanyahu has vowed victory over Hamas and refused a ceasefire proposal from Hamas, stating that Israel’s only solution is to ensure the collapse of the Islamist movement. This latest withdrawal from peace talks further complicates the situation.

