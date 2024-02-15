Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Service Greenlighted For Israel, Hospital In War-Torn Gaza

Loading... Loading...

Israel Communications Minister on Wednesday said that he has approved the operation of SpaceX‘s satellite internet service in the country and a field hospital in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

What Happened: Minister of Communications of Israel Shlomo Karhi said in a statement that the Israeli security authorities have approved the provision of Starlink service at the UAE’s field hospital operating in the Palestinian city of Rafah. The high-speed internet will allow for video conferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics, he said.

SpaceX’s Starlink has also been approved for operations in Israel and will allow for local authorities and government bodies to have continued internet access even if wired or cellular internet services are disrupted, the statement read. While the use of Starlink will be limited at first, broader use is expected in the future, it added.

In Gaza, however, future satellite units will be approved individually only after ‘careful approval’ by Israeli security forces that they will not be used by Palestinian forces, Karhi added.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the approval by Israel is greatly appreciated. “It is our hope to help both the people of Israel and, with all due care, innocent civilians in Gaza,” Musk said.

Why It Matters: The ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas kickstarted with Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 when it killed 1,200 individuals. Since then, over 28,000 Palestinians have been killed and 68,000 injured by Israel’s military campaign.

Israeli forces are planning an offensive against Hamas in Rafah where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge, according to a prior report.

Photo by Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock

