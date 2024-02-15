Faster, Smarter iPhones And Macs Are Coming: Apple's Upcoming Chips Will Get Major AI Boost

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation chipsets, the M4 and A18, featuring improved Neural Engines, which could significantly enhance the efficiency of AI operations in iOS 18.

What Happened: A supply chain report suggests that Apple’s next-gen processors will likely include more Neural Engine cores, potentially boosting the performance of machine learning or “AI” tasks, reported Economic Daily News.

The report also hints at a possible surge in investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. TSM operations. Apple’s orders for 3nm processors are expected to increase by 50% year-over-year.

Apple’s current chips, including the M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and A17 Pro, are already manufactured using the 3nm process. The M3 Ultra is expected to be released later in 2024, powering Apple's MacBook line-up.

While the exact enhancements to the Neural Engine remain uncertain, Apple typically enhances its performance through additional cores or processes.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The iPhone 16, featuring the A18 processor, is slated for a September release, while the M4 series is anticipated to be unveiled by late 2024 or early 2025.

Why It Matters: The upcoming iOS 18 has been touted as potentially the most pivotal update in the history of the iPhone. The specifics of the iOS 18 features remain undisclosed, but anticipated enhancements include RCS support in the Message app and enhanced Siri functionality powered by AI.

Apple’s research has also suggested a strategy for running large-language models (LLMs) on devices with limited RAM, which could introduce on-device generative AI capabilities on older iPhones as well.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly developing a supercharged AI-powered Siri for the iPhone 16 as the AI race heats up with rivals Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Apple has also been adding a slew of generative AI tools to its portfolio, with the most recent being Keyframer that allows users to animate static images using simple text prompts.

