Apple Vision Pro Apps Cross The 1,000 Milestone Amid Reports Of Early Buyers Returning Their Headsets

Apple Inc. AAPL has announced that its Vision Pro mixed reality headset now has over 1,000 dedicated apps, just 12 days after its launch.

What Happened: Apple’s Senior VP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, revealed that there are over 1,000 dedicated Vision Pro apps now. Additionally, there are over 1.5 million compatible apps available for the headset.

The apps can be accessed through a dedicated visionOS App Store. Despite some major platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify initially declining to develop dedicated apps for the platform, users could still access these services through the Safari browser.

YouTube has since changed its stance, stating that a Vision Pro app is now on its "roadmap." This decision comes amid speculation that YouTube may have been swayed by the headset’s success and the potential for missed royalties, as a third-party app already gaining traction charges users $5.

This comes amid reports that early adopters are returning their Apple Vision Pro headsets citing issues ranging from quality to software bugs and limited use cases.

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro headset, launched earlier this month, received mixed reviews. Notably, the lack of dedicated apps was one of the main criticisms.

Despite initial hardware and software limitations, the Vision Pro headset is being touted as a potential successor to the iPad. The device’s performance in video streaming, light work tasks, and email communication received positive remarks.

However, the competition is fierce. Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg compared the Vision Pro to his company's Quest 3 headset earlier on Tuesday. He concluded that Quest is not only better in terms of value, but also it is a better product overall.

