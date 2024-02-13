Trump's RNC Leadership Pick Michael Whatley Reportedly Faces GOP Resistance: 'He Is Completely Incompetent'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s nominee for the Republican National Committee leadership, Michael Whatley, is encountering resistance within the GOP, despite the ex-president’s endorsement.

What Happened: Trump is advocating for Whatley, the current North Carolina GOP Chairman, to succeed Ronna McDaniel as the RNC head. However, Whatley’s nomination is not universally accepted within the party, reported AP News.

Some Republicans have accused Whatley of rigging his victory as state party chairman last year, following a tumultuous vote that led to a legal challenge. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, the incident has sown doubt among some conservatives.

"I can only conclude two possibilities. One, he felt he needed to cheat to win. Two, he is completely incompetent. Both are disqualifying," said Whatley's opponent in the North Carolina contest, John Kane Jr.

Trump’s effort to install Whatley is perceived as an attempt to seize control of the RNC by positioning loyalists at the helm of the GOP’s political apparatus. However, Whatley’s relatively low national profile and ties to establishment figures have sparked concerns among hardline activists who are outspoken Trump supporters.

If Whatley assumes the RNC chair, he will be responsible for leading the campaign to defeat President Joe Biden at a time when the party is struggling to raise funds and manage a restless far-right wing. Critics argue that Whatley represents more of the same at a time when they’re seeking more dramatic change.

Why It Matters: The current RNC chairwoman, McDaniel, is reportedly planning to step down after the South Carolina primary, with Whatley being considered as her successor, as per a Benzinga report.

This comes after Trump’s growing dissatisfaction with McDaniel’s leadership, especially following a series of GOP losses in Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, as reported by Benzinga.

Trump had hinted at potential changes in the RNC leadership, following criticism of its chairwoman and the party's financial struggles, according to another Benzinga article.

The resistance to Whatley’s nomination indicates the internal divisions within the GOP and the challenges that lie ahead for the party.

