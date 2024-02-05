Trump Signals Potential Leadership Change In Cash-Strapped RNC: 'There'll Probably Be Some Changes Made'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has hinted at possible changes in the leadership of the Republican National Committee, following criticism of its chairwoman and the party’s financial struggles.

What Happened: Trump, in a Sunday interview, suggested that the RNC might see some leadership changes, according to ABC News. The ex-president was questioned about Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, who has been under fire from Trump’s allies, including Turning Point — a group that tried to oust her in 2023.

“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made," Trump stated.

These comments follow campaign disclosures showing the RNC with only $8 million in funds and $1 million in debt. Trump suggested that people are dissatisfied with the RNC and are seeking changes. He also separated himself from the RNC, saying, "You have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC. I'm separate."

Trump and his allies have been urging the party to unite behind him and effectively conclude the primary, despite resistance from his former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley. McDaniel faced backlash last month for asserting that Haley had no path to the nomination after Trump’s New Hampshire primary victory.

See Also: In Biden Vs. Trump Matchup, One Candidate Widens His Lead In New Poll, Fueled By Support Among This Demographic: ‘A Story To Keep An Eye On’

Why It Matters: Trump’s dissatisfaction with McDaniel and the RNC’s leadership has reportedly grown over time, as per a Benzinga report from November 2023. Following a series of GOP losses in key races in Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, Trump’s allies have reportedly blamed McDaniel’s leadership for the party’s struggles and have encouraged Trump to pressure McDaniel to resign.

Furthermore, a Benzinga report from this month revealed that in a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden led Trump by a margin of 50% to 44% among registered voters, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll.

Photo by a katz on Shutterstock

Read Next: Experts Think Trump’s Threat To Block Nippon-US Steel Deal Could Have Bigger Consequences For Japan: ‘We Thought We’re Completely Aligned Countries’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.