Can't Make It To The Allegiant Stadium For The Super Bowl? Here's How To Get An Immersive View With Apple Maps

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc’s AAPL Maps app has updated its imagery to offer an immersive view of the Allegiant Stadium, the venue for Super Bowl LVIII, including the Apple Music Halftime Show.

What Happened: Maps users can now virtually explore the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, just hours before the Chiefs vs 49ers game.

The updated Apple Maps experience is accessible on iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices. Users simply need to search for Allegiant Stadium in the Maps app and zoom in to view the stadium’s interior, reported 9to5Mac.

To discover the updated Apple Maps interface, simply launch the Maps app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and look up Allegiant Stadium. Once you’ve located it, just zoom in on the stadium to get a glimpse inside.

The virtual experience of the stadium was shared on X, formerly Twitter by user Ian Zelbo.

This year’s Super Bowl features the second Apple Music Halftime Show, with Usher set to perform. The show was taken over by Apple from Pepsi last year, with Rihanna headlining the event. Apple Inc. AAPL executives Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and Deirdre O'Brien are in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl and visited the Summerlin Apple Store on Saturday.

However, the Apple Music Halftime Show will not be streamed on Apple Music. Viewers will need to tune in to the Super Bowl broadcast to watch the show.

See Also: Elon Musk Says ‘Walt Disney Would Despise Bob Iger’ Amid ‘Inclusions Standards’ Memo Controversy

Why It Matters: This move by Apple comes after a multiyear deal was struck between the NFL and Apple Music in September 2022, which saw Apple Music sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This partnership has allowed Apple to further integrate its services into popular cultural events, enhancing its brand visibility.

Moreover, Apple’s involvement with the Super Bowl extends beyond the halftime show. The company marked the 40th anniversary of its iconic Macintosh with a “1984” Super Bowl ad, as highlighted in a Benzinga article earlier this month. This ad played a significant role in establishing Apple’s presence in the personal computing industry.

Photo by Brocreative on Shutterstock

Read Next: ChatGPT Shocks Internet Users: You Ask, And It Will Reveal Its Secret Sauce

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.