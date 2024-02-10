Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump's 'MAGA Morons' Defense In Supreme Court Hearing

Loading... Loading...

Television host Jimmy Kimmel has drawn attention to the contradictions in former President Donald Trump‘s defense of his supporters, referring to them as "MAGA morons."

What Happened: Kimmel scrutinized Trump’s defense tactics in a recent Supreme Court case. The former President’s legal team contended that he should not be barred from the ballot due to the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

"Here are his two primary lines of defense," Kimmel stated. "No. 1: It wasn't an insurrection. And No. 2: I didn't cause the insurrection."

Kimmel also aired a clip of Trump blaming the insurrection on Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the House Speaker at the time.

Kimmel sarcastically concurred with Trump’s assertion, commenting, "Nancy Pelosi cooked up a secret plot to have a bunch of MAGA morons break into her office and poop into her desk. That's how she does things. Very sick woman."

Another clip featured Trump claiming his supporters acted "peacefully and patriotically" on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kimmel retorted, "Yeah, and then his followers tried to peacefully and patriotically kill the vice president of the United States."

Kimmel’s remarks were part of his Thursday night monologue.

Why It Matters: This comes in the wake of a series of legal developments surrounding Trump’s potential candidacy in the 2024 election.

In December, the Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot, citing his violation of the 14th Amendment’s provision against insurrection. This ruling is specific to Colorado.

In January, a group of Colorado voters brought insurrection claims to the Supreme Court, alleging that Trump incited the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court heard the case on Thursday that could determine whether Trump appears on the ballot in the 2024 election. Trump appealed to the High Court following the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove him from that state's ballot for the 2024 election.

