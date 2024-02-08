Trump 'Chickening Out' On Supreme Court Arguments Over Ballot Eligibility, Says Former National Security Advisor

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, former National Security Adviser John Bolton accused ex-President Donald Trump of avoiding the Supreme Court arguments regarding his ballot eligibility, suggesting that Trump is “chickening out.”

What Happened: Bolton, in an interview with CNN, expressed his opinion that Trump is avoiding the Supreme Court arguments over his ballot eligibility, which are scheduled for Thursday. The case will decide if Trump can be disqualified from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, reported The Hill on Wednesday.

Despite appointing three Supreme Court justices, Trump will reportedly be absent from the proceedings, choosing to remain at Mar-a-Lago in Florida before traveling to Nevada.

“I think, in this case, he’s worried that he’s outnumbered nine to one. It’s not just some district judge somewhere, some state court judge in New York, this is the Supreme Court,” said Bolton.

“This is the third branch of the government sitting in front of him, three of whose members he appointed, and I think he thinks maybe a little overawed by that. I think he’s chickening out here.”

Bolton, who served under the Trump administration, also criticized Trump’s understanding of the Supreme Court and the Constitution. He dismissed the notion that the justices appointed by Trump would rule in his favor, suggesting that Trump “doesn’t understand the Supreme Court much better than he understands most of the rest of the Constitution.”

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court hearing is critical in Trump’s legal battles. The court will decide if Trump can be disqualified from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. This clause prohibits anyone who has engaged in insurrection from holding public office.

Trump’s legal team has been actively contesting his potential disqualification. They have warned of potential nationwide chaos if he is barred from the 2024 ballot. Trump’s lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling for his disqualification under the 14th Amendment.

Meanwhile, Bolton served under the Trump administration and has been a vocal critic of Trump. In a recent interview, he issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency. Bolton outlined his concerns about a potential second term for Trump, including the abandonment of the NATO alliance and the triggering of a constitutional crisis.

Trump’s legal battles and potential presidential run in 2024 have also been a subject of interest. A recent poll found that President Joe Biden and Trump nearly share honors in a hypothetical match-up for the 2024 general election.

Photo by paparazzza on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.