PayPal Reports Q4 Results, Joins Rapid7, GoPro And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 8, 2024 4:49 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by around 10 points on Thursday.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company posted quarterly results.

PayPal reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. However, the company said it expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings to be in line with full-year 2023 earnings of $5.10 per share. Current analyst estimates are calling for full-year earnings of $5.48 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

PayPal shares dipped 8.3% to $57.91 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS shares fell 14.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS shares tumbled 9.5% to $118.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Rapid7, Inc. RPD shares declined 7.8% to $52.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • GoPro, Inc. GPRO shares fell 7.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading following weak sales for the fourth quarter.
  • Nyxoah S.A. NYXH shares declined 7.4% to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM shares fell 7.2% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA shares declined 5.7% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of upsized public offering.

 

