Could This Be First Glimpse Of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 16 Pro Max? What A Design Leak Reveals

Apple Inc.'s AAPL upcoming flagships iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could have just appeared in their first mockups online.

What Happened: Although the launch of Apple's next-generation iPhones is still several months away, the rumor mill has been buzzing. The latest is a set of mockups created by MacRumors, giving us a glimpse into what the iPhone 16 Pro could look like.

The report says that the iPhone 16 Pro mockups are based on some new information as well as a look at the prototype units of Apple's upcoming flagships.

On closer inspection, the iPhone 16 Pro mockups point at an iterative design instead of anything radical. The mockups show a familiar titanium look coupled with subtly curved edges.

Previous reports have indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro could get a new capacitive ‘Capture' button, and these mockups incorporate that as well.

Apple is also expected to offer the new Tetraprism camera on the standard iPhone 16 Pro as well – a change in strategy from the iPhone 15 series where only the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max featured this 5x telephoto lens.

The final noticeable change here is the larger display – the iPhone 16 Pro is said to sport a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1-inch on its predecessor. The top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inch on its predecessor.

Why It Matters: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to launch sometime in September or October this year.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro series has been packed with performance upgrades, Apple's market share in the premium smartphone segment has seen a decline in 2023 – it fell to 71% from 75% in 2022.

While Apple has adopted an iterative upgrade strategy as far as iPhones are concerned, the slightly larger displays, a dedicated ‘Capture' button, and the expected addition of a 5x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 16 Pro model point at a tweak in that strategy.

