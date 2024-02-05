Loading... Loading...

Israeli leaders have declared that they have either killed or seriously injured approximately half of the Hamas fighters. They anticipate the conclusion of the nearly four-month-long offensive in Gaza within months, not years.

What Happened: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Monday that Israel would achieve “complete victory,” despite the resurgence of fighting in areas of northern Gaza that had previously been cleared by troops, reported The Times of Israel.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that the top leaders of Hamas are still at large, with the group’s Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, allegedly on the run and out of contact with his fighters.

Netanyahu, addressing a meeting of his Likud party faction at the Knesset, said, “Our goal is a complete victory over Hamas. We will kill the Hamas leadership, so we must continue to operate in all areas in the Gaza Strip. We must not end the war before then. It will take time — months, not years.”

Netanyahu’s estimate appears to be more optimistic than a prediction he reportedly made to local council leaders last month, suggesting that the war would continue into 2025. During a visit to soldiers at Latrun in the center of the country, Netanyahu claimed that 18 out of 24 Hamas battalions had been destroyed and emphasized that “there is no substitute for total victory.”

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has been a point of contention, with U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly expressing concerns about Netanyahu’s intentions. Biden allegedly called Netanyahu “a bad f**king guy” amid fears that the Israeli prime minister wants to drag the U.S. into a larger Middle East conflict, reported Politico.

However, Biden’s spokesperson, Andrew Bates, strongly denied the president’s alleged comment about Netanyahu, stating that the two leaders have “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Biden may have used strong language. Last week, he reportedly described Trump to close friends and aides as a "sick f**k" who takes pleasure in others' misfortunes.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has been a significant concern for the international community, particularly amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. has been under pressure to address the Iran challenge following the deaths of three U.S. soldiers, allegedly at the hands of Iran-backed militants, which has intensified political tension.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton also urged the Biden administration to take direct military action against Iran, emphasizing the need to send a strong message following recent attacks on U.S. soldiers.

The rising tensions in the Middle East, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, have led the U.S. and China to urge Iran to control the Iran-backed Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The Chinese officials have allegedly cautioned their Iranian counterparts about the potential consequences of the Houthi attacks.

