Ex-NSA John Bolton Urges Biden To Strike Iran Directly Amid Recent Attacks: 'Well, They Crossed An American Red Line…'

Former national security adviser John Bolton has called for direct military action against Iran, urging the Joe Biden administration to “send a message.”

What Happened: In an interview with CBS News on Friday, Bolton expressed his belief that the recent retaliatory strikes by the U.S. military against Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq were insufficient. He suggested that the U.S. should target Iranian assets within its borders, reported The Hill.

“They have declared a red line against any targets inside their borders,” Bolton said. "Well, they crossed an American red line by killing Americans and until we cross their red lines, they will not view this as a serious problem."

He further stated, "I'm not saying this first attack has to be regime threatening. There are lots of targets inside Iran, Quds Force bases, air defense systems and others that would be a good thing to destroy and which would send the message," adding, "If the Iranian government doesn't get it, we can send more messages.”

Bolton, who served in the Trump administration, criticized the Biden administration for not acting sooner following the deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan. He also questioned the administration’s approach, stating that it was “just not a significant enough retaliation.”

Why It Matters: Around 4 p.m. EST on Friday, U.S. Central Command initiated airstrikes on Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iraq. The targets included Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps or IRGC Quds Force and associated militia groups.

These retaliatory strikes were prompted by the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan last weekend.

The calls for direct military action by Bolton come amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it does not seek war with Iran, despite the increasing strain in relations.

Despite the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid conflict, analysts have warned that the situation is rapidly escalating, with some suggesting that the U.S. is already engaged in a proxy war with Iran.

