From Meta, Microsoft And Other Tech Titans Uniting Against Apple To Elon Musk Mocking Vision Pro: Your Weekend Appleverse Recap

The past week in tech was a mixed bag for Apple Inc. AAPL. On one end, the tech giant’s iPhone 15 boasted record-breaking sales, but on the other, Apple faced severe backlash from tech leaders over its EU App Store proposal. Meanwhile, Elon Musk remains skeptical about Apple’s new product, and Qualcomm extends its deals with Apple and Samsung.

Apple Under Fire Over EU App Store Proposal

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Spotify Technology SA SPOT, and Epic Games, have denounced Apple’s proposal for an alternative App Store in the European Union. Zuckerberg expressed skepticism towards the plan during a post-earnings conference call, doubting if any developer would opt for the alternative App Stores proposed by Apple. Read the full article here.

iPhone 15 Defies Global Slump

In spite of a global downturn in the smartphone market and stiff competition from Huawei in China, Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrated the iPhone 15’s robust performance. The smartphone has outperformed its predecessor, the iPhone 14, with a 6% increase in sales, particularly in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets like Latin America, India, and Indonesia. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Skeptical About Apple Vision Pro

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has downplayed the Apple Vision Pro’s positioning as a “moon shot” attempt. Despite previously expressing interest in trying out the mixed reality headset, Musk remains ambivalent about the product, even poking fun at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s feature in Vanity Fair magazine. Read the full article here.

Survey Shows Decline in iPhone 15 Pro Satisfaction

Despite Tim Cook’s claims of a 99% satisfaction rate for iPhone 15, a survey reveals a decline in customer satisfaction for the iPhone 15 Pro model. Despite its premium design and powerful A17 Pro chipset, customers are reportedly least happy with this model compared to others in the iPhone 15 series. Read the full article here.

Qualcomm Extends Deals with Apple and Samsung

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. QCOM has extended its deals with Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF. While the modem deal with Apple is now extended through 2027, the agreement to supply Snapdragon chipsets for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones has been extended for an unspecified period. Read the full article here.

Photo by Jimmy Jin on Unsplash

