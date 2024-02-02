Elon Musk Shades Tim Cook, Says Apple Vision Pro Is Not A 'Moon Shot:' 'Impossible To Look Good'

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire Elon Musk tried to play down Apple Vision Pro's positioning as a "moon shot" attempt by Apple Inc. AAPL after expressing his desire to try it out earlier.

What Happened: Musk jumped into the debate about Apple Vision Pro yet again, maintaining his ambivalence about the $3,500 mixed reality headset that is all set to launch in less than 24 hours on Friday.

Musk laughed at Apple CEO Tim Cook‘s feature in the latest issue of Vanity Fair magazine, minimizing its importance despite Apple’s ambitious bet.

"It's not a ‘moon shot,'" Musk quipped.

He added that it's "impossible to look good wearing a VR headset," maintaining his dislike for the Vision Pro's design.

Musk was responding to "Too Big To Fail" author and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who called Apple Vision Pro a "game changing, historic moment" for Apple.

"Either way, the future is pretty cool."

In a post-earnings conference call with analysts, Apple revealed that it is launching the Vision Pro headset with 600 apps to boot – this includes some important ones like Warner Bros. Discovery's WBD Max, Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Disney+, Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN Prime Video, TikTok, apart from several other games.

Why It Matters: Even as Apple Vision Pro's hefty $3,500 price tag has come into question, Cook defended it by saying it comes with an "incredible amount of technology."

Early pre-order numbers have surprised analysts, too. While Ming-Chi Kuo called it a "better than expected" performance, Wedbush's Daniel Ives upgraded the outlook for 2024.

Ives now predicts Apple Vision Pro shipments will reach 600,000 units in 2024, up from 460,000 units previously.

