US Sanctions Four Israeli Individuals For Alleged Violence On Palestinians: Blinken Mulls 2-State Solution

On Thursday, the Biden administration took a significant step by imposing sanctions on four Israeli individuals, alleging their involvement in settler-related violence in the West Bank.

An executive order, enacted by the U.S. administration, seeks to apply penalties to Israeli settlers operating in the West Bank, an area where Palestinians envision establishing a prospective state in the future.

“The situation in the West Bank has reached intolerable levels, in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction, and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East region,” President Joe Biden stated.

These actions pose a serious challenge to the viability of a two-state solution and the pursuit of equitable security, prosperity, and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians, Biden added.

The White House notes that this action serves as a clear indication of the United States’ increasing dissatisfaction with the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The executive order singles out four individuals, as specified by the State Department, who are alleged to have been directly involved in acts of violence or intimidation within the West Bank.

The four individuals identified by name in the order are David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman, and Yinon Levi.

As reported by CNN, although this executive order is not anticipated to directly address the situation in Gaza, it represents one of the more substantial steps taken by Biden to express criticism of Israel since the conflict began. Moreover, it could be seen as a gesture from the president towards Muslim and Arab-American voters, who have expressed dissatisfaction with his decision not to publicly call for a ceasefire.

Blinken Envisages A Two-State Solution As Peace Talks Move Forward

"We don't have to choose between defending Israel and aiding Palestinian civilians. We can and must do both." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

According to Blinken, this is the only way which the United States can demonstrate unwavering support for one of its closest allies, safeguard innocent lives, adhere to international norms that ultimately serve the interests of the American people, and safeguard the only feasible route toward achieving enduring peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians – the establishment of two separate states for two distinct peoples.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari has stated that Hamas has received the latest ceasefire proposal in a positive atmosphere, and they are now awaiting a response from Hamas.

Speaking at Johns Hopkins University’s Foreign Policy Institute in Washington on Thursday, al-Ansari expressed optimism because both sides have agreed on the basis for a potential ceasefire. He added that they hope to share positive developments in the next couple of weeks.

In the Middle East, the situation remains complex. The U.S. military has reported shooting down a drone over the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, marking the latest incident in an ongoing series of events near Yemen. This area has recently seen violent attacks on commercial ships by the Iran-backed group, the Houthis.

Market Reactions: The executive order targeting four Israeli individuals allegedly responsible for violence in the West Bank hasn’t had a material impact on Israeli-related assets. The VanEck Israel ETF ISRA was 0.8% higher on Thursday, while Cathie Wood‘s ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF IZRL inched 0.3% up.

Photo: Shutterstock