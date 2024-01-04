Mark Cuban And Elon Musk Lock Horns Over Diversity And Inclusion: 'The Loss Of DEI-Phobic Companies Is My Gain'

Loading... Loading...

In the aftermath of Claudine Gay‘s departure from the Harvard presidency, billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have ignited a fierce debate over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

What Happened: Mark Cuban recently took a stand for DEI initiatives via a social media post, in response to Elon Musk’s remarks that equated DEI to “racism,” reported Business Insider.

Cuban, a staunch advocate of DEI, contends that these initiatives help companies tap into undiscovered talent. He argues that without DEI, individuals of varied racial, ethnic, and orientation backgrounds may be bypassed during recruitment. “Good businesses look where others don’t, to find the employees that will put your business in the best possible position to succeed,” Cuban said.

“The loss of DEI-Phobic companies is my gain,” Cuban wrote.

See Also: Ex-WH Lawyer Says SCOTUS Is ‘Swiftly’ Going To ‘Knock Down’ Trump’s Immunity Claim

Conversely, Musk’s sentiments mirrored those of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who has previously classified DEI initiatives as racist. “DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it,” Musk stated.

Why It Matters: This debate emerges following Claudine Gay’s resignation as Harvard’s President amid allegations of plagiarism and a contentious appearance before Congress.

The clash between Cuban and Musk is not their first public disagreement. Cuban, a vocal critic of Elon Musk’s management of social-media platform X, in December, responded to Musk’s inquiry about the anti-parasitic treatment, ivermectin. Cuban suggested Musk have his employees use Cost Plus Drugs, stating, "It will save them and [Twitter] a f**kton of money."

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Disney’s Entire Market Cap Hinges On Just One Thing, Rest Valued ‘Neutral To Negative For Good Reason’



Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.