Elon Musk Calls DEI 'Extremely Anti-Semitic' And 'Dangerous' In Conversation With Ben Shapiro

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with Ben Shapiro, Elon Musk criticized the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda, branding it as “extremely anti-Semitic” and “dangerous.”

What Happened: In a 50-minute interview released on Wednesday, Musk and Shapiro discussed a wide range of topics, including the DEI agenda, space exploration, and religion. The interview took place at the European Jewish Association (EJA) conference in Krakow, Poland,

Shapiro, the former editor of The Daily Wire, delved into the current business climate in the West and the growing pressure on companies to adopt DEI policies. Musk expressed his belief that the DEI agenda is fundamentally anti-Semitic and anti-meritocratic.

"I think DEI is very extremely anti-Semitic in its core," Musk said.

"And it's just generally anti-meritocratic, which I think is very dangerous. You want to have a society where you succeed based on your skills and hard work, and that's it. “

See Also: Paul Krugman Blames Ron Desantis’s Anti-Vax Crusade For Thousands Of Deaths, Musk Reacts: ‘You Give Economics A Bad Name’

Shapiro also asked Musk about his views on declining birth rates, particularly in the West, and the role of religion in people’s decision to have children. Musk suggested that religious beliefs are linked to higher birth rates, especially among less educated and poorer individuals.

Shapiro concluded the interview by asking Musk about the defining experience of his life. Musk shared his thoughts on philosophy, God, and the meaning of life, emphasizing the importance of space exploration in understanding life’s purpose.

Why It Matters: Musk’s criticism of the DEI agenda comes in the wake of his “aspirationally Jewish” claim, made during a visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp. This claim was met with skepticism and raised concerns about Musk’s understanding of anti-Semitic sentiment.

Moreover, Musk’s remarks on the DEI agenda align with his previous comments on the topic. In a recent debate with Mark Cuban, Musk equated DEI initiatives to “racism,” sparking a heated discussion on the role of diversity in business success.

Read Next: Carl Pei Thanks Elon Musk For Nothing Phone Cameo In Tesla Cybertruck Ad

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.