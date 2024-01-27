Elon Musk Reacts To Alleged Letter By Ex-FBI Agents On US Facing 'Imminent Danger' From Illegal Immigrants: 'Extremely Concerning'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has reiterated his concern about illegal immigrants after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman shared an alleged letter from former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executives.

What Happened: Reacting to a letter by former FBI executives calling on President Joe Biden to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the country, Musk called the development concerning.

Musk shared a post by Ackman, where he called the Biden administration's attempts to fight Texas over its controversial immigration law "shocking."

"Why aren't Federal agents protecting our border rather than fighting to keep the border open to millions of unaccountable masses entering illegally at a time of great geopolitical uncertainty and heightened terrorism risk?" asked Ackman.

See Also: US Border Patrol Grapples With Unprecedented Migrant Surge: ‘It’s A Humanitarian Disaster,’ Says Watch Commander

The letter by FBI agents calls this a "new and imminent danger" that the U.S. is facing.

"The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland and, yet, one is unfolding now."

Why It Matters: Musk has been vocal about his apprehensions regarding illegal immigration. He visited the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, in September with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), which caught Border Patrol officials off-guard.

Loading... Loading...

Responding to another post, Musk said, "Building a wall is a red herring. No wall is needed to fix this situation. Border Patrol is being instructed to facilitate illegal entry at scale into the United States."

In a separate post, Musk said the Democrat states "have a strong motivation to import voters" since they expect "illegals" to vote for them.

In the past, Musk has advocated legal immigration, saying it should be increased "significantly."

Read Next: Lindsey Graham Slams Joe Biden’s Border Policies As National Security Nightmare: ‘Bit Them In The A**’

Photo courtesy: TED Conference on Flickr