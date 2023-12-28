US Border Patrol Grapples With Unprecedented Migrant Surge: 'It's A Humanitarian Disaster,' Says Watch Commander

Loading... Loading...

An unprecedented surge in migrant crossings at the U.S. southern border is currently underway, creating a potential crisis that could significantly impact the Biden administration’s political fortunes.

What Happened: The New York Times reported on Wednesday that migrants from around the world, driven by factors such as violence, poverty, and desperation, are arriving at the border in the thousands daily.

"We are not equipped to deal with this," said Scott Carmon, a Border Patrol watch commander.

He added, "It's a humanitarian disaster."

Despite an initial decline in crossings in May celebrated by the Biden administration, the numbers have spiked in recent months. This surge has led to criticism from both political parties and sparked fears within the administration about the potential impact on the Democrats’ electoral prospects.

Over 10,000 apprehensions per day were reported last week, straining the resources of the Border Patrol and overwhelming border towns on both sides.

“In terms of migrants per day, December 2023 is bigger than any average we have ever seen,” remarked Adam Isacson, a migration expert at the Washington Office on Latin America.

High-level officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have traveled to Mexico to discuss the migration issue with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Despite Mexico’s enforcement of U.S. border restrictions, its National Migration Institute suspended migrant deportations in December due to funding deficits. Theories suggest rumors about the termination of a crucial legal pathway may have triggered a rush to cross. Migrants, propelled by desperation, are attempting to enter increasingly remote border areas.

Aid group No More Deaths is providing essential supplies to migrants, while border patrol officials are calling for additional resources to handle the crisis.

Why It Matters: This crisis has been brewing for some time. In September, Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the U.S.-Mexico border with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) to assess the situation and advocate for an expanded legal immigration system.

Earlier this month, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also labeled the Biden administration’s border policies a “national security nightmare”.

