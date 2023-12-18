Loading... Loading...

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) criticized the Biden administration’s U.S. southern border policies, labeling them a “national security nightmare.”

What Happened: Graham, on Sunday, in an interview on NBC News's "Meet the Press," stated that the administration’s policies “bit them in the a**” and pledged to change these policies.

"Our border is a national security nightmare."

"[The Biden administration] chose bad policies. It's bit them in the a**, and we're not going to continue these stupid policies. We're going to change them."

Border security is central to the ongoing negotiations between the Senate and the White House. The White House’s initial supplemental request has been largely resisted by Republican lawmakers, who argue for stricter border security measures alongside aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Graham critiqued the White House’s engagement, stating, “The White House got engaged five days ago… Five days ago, they finally sat at the table,” expressing lawmakers’ frustration at feeling “being jammed.”

Despite claims of progress, Graham said, “We’re not anywhere close to a deal, it’ll go into next year.” He blamed the Biden administration’s policy choices for making the border a perilous place.

Graham referenced FBI Director Christopher Wray‘s warnings about increased threat levels in the U.S. since the Hamas attacks on Israel. The senator argued for more stringent border security measures to counteract these threats.

Why It Matters: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was part of a delegation of senior White House officials who engaged in discussions with Senate negotiators last week.

Graham noted advancements in negotiations regarding more stringent asylum regulations, with discussions involving several proposals. Republicans have put forth measures such as Title 42, which would authorize the U.S. to halt the processing of asylum claims and enable authorities to expel migrants when a specified threshold of illegal border crossings per day is reached.

Earlier in October, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) voiced similar concerns about Joe Biden‘s border policies, calling them “window dressing” amid the migrant crisis. These criticisms underline a growing tension within the Republican party regarding the handling of border security and immigration policy by the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, Former President Donald Trump told the crowd at a rally in New Hampshire that immigrants coming to the U.S. are "poisoning the blood of our country." His comments quickly drew a rebuke from Biden.

