Russian President Blames Ukraine For Shooting Down Plane Carrying 65 Prisoners Of War

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Friday accused Ukraine of downing a Russian military aircraft with 65 prisoners of war or POWs on board. The incident took place in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border.

What Happened: Putin alleges that the Ukrainian air defense was responsible for the downing of the plane. He went on to claim that the Ukrainian officials were aware of the POWs on the aircraft, though he did not provide evidence to support his claims, reported Bloomberg.

This is Putin’s first public statement on the incident, suggesting the involvement of the U.S. or European air defense system in the downing of the plane. He also promised more detailed information "in two or three days."

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry had also accused Ukraine of shooting down the aircraft.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has called for both an internal and international investigation into the incident. He announced on Thursday that Ukraine’s military and intelligence chiefs are investigating the matter.

Moscow reported that the flight was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs for a prisoner swap, along with nine Russians. Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov urged caution in drawing “premature conclusions” on Friday.

Why It Matters: This incident comes in the wake of previous similar occurrences involving Russian aircraft near the Ukraine border. The Ukrainian military has yet to confirm firing at the plane.

Last year in August, a plane carrying the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed, triggering speculation of an assassination plot.

The crash also coincides with the escalating tensions between Russia and the West, fueled by the prospect of seizing assets to support Ukraine. This incident has the potential to heighten strain between the two nations, escalating tensions and prompting retaliatory actions.

Additionally, the crash unfolded against the backdrop of reports indicating a shortage of ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers, attributed to insufficient U.S. funding.

