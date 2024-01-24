Pentagon Says Ukrainian Soldiers Facing Ammunition Shortage Without US Funding: 'The Conflict Hasn't Died Down'

Loading... Loading...

The Pentagon has revealed that Ukrainian soldiers are running out of ammunition due to a lack of U.S. funding. The situation has been exacerbated by a deadlock in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over border policy.

What Happened: The Pentagon’s top official overseeing international security affairs, Celeste Wallander, disclosed on Tuesday that the U.S. has been unable to provide the urgently needed military aid to Ukraine since December, reported Politico. This is due to the Pentagon exhausting the funds allocated by Congress to replenish U.S. stockpiles for Ukraine. The approval of new funding is still pending.

The delay in funding has already started to impact the Ukrainian military’s planning and operations. The Ukrainian government has expressed concerns about units running low on ammunition.

"The conflict hasn't died down," Wallander reminded.

"And in fact, the intensity remains high based on Russian activity."

Wallander also mentioned that the lack of funding has forced the Pentagon to “pause” sending additional weapons from its inventories, which has implications for U.S. military readiness.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been a point of concern for the international community. The U.S. has been a key supporter of Ukraine in this conflict, providing substantial aid. In December 2023, the U.S. allocated $250 million in aid to Ukraine to aid its armed forces in the ongoing war with Russia. However, the additional $61 billion in aid requested by President Joe Biden has faced opposition from Republican members, leading to the current funding stalemate.

The situation has prompted some experts to propose alternative solutions. For instance, a former World Bank president recently suggested transferring $300 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as a means of aiding the war-torn country.

