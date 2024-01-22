Loading... Loading...

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is set to serve as a real-world testing ground for North Korea’s new ballistic missiles, potentially posing a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s military strategy.

What Happened: As the war in Ukraine approaches its two-year mark, Putin is reportedly depleting his missile stockpiles and has turned to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for additional short-range ballistic missiles and over 1 million rounds of artillery, reported Bloomberg.

The North Korean missiles, similar in size and flight dynamics to Russia’s Iskander series, are expected to be tested in the ongoing conflict. However, the effectiveness of the U.S. Patriot air defense system in countering Russian missiles has raised concerns for Kim.

According to a study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Patriot air defense system has proven highly successful in thwarting Russian missiles. In June, an attempt by Russia to eliminate a Patriot battery safeguarding Kyiv resulted in the interception of all 34 Iskander and Kinzhal missiles launched by Russia, CSIS reported.

Despite their maneuverability and precision, the Patriot system has proven largely effective against Russian missiles. This has led to speculation about its potential to intercept North Korean missiles as well.

"The Patriot missile defense system should be able to intercept North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles, given its effectiveness against Russian Iskanders," according to Shaan Shaikh, a fellow in the Missile Defense Project at CSIS, a Washington-based think tank.

Kim’s regime has conducted approximately 120 missile tests since 2019 and is believed to be working towards building an arsenal of thousands. The missiles, priced at around $5 million each, could serve as a significant source of revenue for North Korea, which is currently under heavy sanctions.

Why It Matters: This came after U.S. intelligence disclosed that Russia had obtained ballistic missiles from North Korea and was in discussions to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran. These missiles were reportedly used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kim’s regime is expected to receive significant compensation from Putin for these missiles, which are estimated to cost around $5 million each. The exchange reportedly involves Moscow supplying North Korea with weapons, cash, and commodities to bolster its economy, which is suffering under international sanctions.

Meanwhile, North Korean officials have announced that Russian President Putin is likely to visit their country shortly. The North Korean Foreign Ministry revealed on Sunday that Putin had expressed his intention to visit North Korea at an “early date.”

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Illustration via Shutterstock