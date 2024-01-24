Trump's 'Uncontrollable Narcissism And Rage' Is Loved By His Supporters, But It Could Be His Political Undoing, Says Fox Panelist

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s temperament has been called into question by a Fox News panelist, who suggests it could be detrimental to his political success.

What Happened: Jessica Tarlov, a co-host of Fox News’s “The Five” and a Democratic strategist, criticized Trump’s reaction to feeling insulted, describing it as “uncontrollable narcissism and rage,” during a panel discussion on Tuesday, as reported by The Hill.

‘He has an uncontrollable narcissism and rage about him when he feels insulted, and it's appealing to the base, [who] say, ‘We love it. He's a counterpuncher,” said Tarlov, according to the report.

Tarlov expressed concerns that Trump’s temperament could deter moderate voters, despite his recent victory in the New Hampshire GOP primary. She cited several election results as potential indicators for Trump to adjust his tone, but was skeptical about his capacity to do so.

Contrasting Trump’s approach, Nikki Haley, who lost to Trump in the GOP primary, maintained an optimistic tone in her post-election speech, promising to continue her campaign. Trump, however, used his speech to attack Haley and pressure her to withdraw from the race.

Tarlov stressed the importance of appealing to marginal voters in the general election, suggesting that Trump’s derogatory remarks could discourage potential supporters.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive demeanor has been a topic of discussion in the past. In a GOP debate held at the University of Alabama, Trump was described as an ‘angry, bitter’ man by Chris Christie, as reported by Benzinga.

Furthermore, Bernie Sanders warned about the risks of a second term for Trump, describing him as ‘a bitter man’ who would retaliate against his enemies if reelected, as per Benzinga.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, also shared her insights on the former president’s mental state, suggesting that his aggressive strategy was not working, but he was pushing the envelope to see how much he could get away with, according to Benzinga.

