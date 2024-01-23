Israel, Hamas Reportedly Close To A Month-Long Ceasefire, But Permanent End To Gaza War Remains A Sticking Point: Report

Loading... Loading...

Israel and Hamas are reportedly close to a month-long ceasefire agreement, with the potential for an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. However, the two sides are still at odds over how to bring a permanent end to the Gaza war.

What Happened: The ceasefire negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, with mediators from Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt proposing a phased approach to releasing Israeli hostages in exchange for a temporary halt in hostilities, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and increased aid to Gaza, according to Reuters.

The talks, which began on Dec. 28, have narrowed the initial ceasefire period to approximately 30 days after Hamas initially proposed a pause of several months. However, Hamas has refused to proceed with the plans until the terms of a permanent ceasefire are agreed upon.

Israel and Hamas are communicating through the mediators and not directly. The U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk is in the region for discussions about releasing hostages, and the U.S. is reportedly in favor of a longer “humanitarian pause.”

Two Egyptian security sources have stated that work is being done to persuade Hamas to accept a one-month truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire. However, Hamas is seeking guarantees that the second phase of the deal will be implemented before agreeing to the initial truce.

Why It Matters: The ceasefire negotiations come in the wake of a significant escalation in the conflict, with 24 Israeli soldiers being killed in a single day, marking the highest number of Israeli casualties in a day since the conflict with Hamas began. Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas’ terms for a new hostage deal, asserting that there is no alternative to total victory in the conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence agencies have estimated that Israeli forces have managed to eliminate 20-30% of Hamas‘s fighters, falling short of Israel's objective to dismantle the group. Amid this, the U.S. has been working with Saudi Arabia and Egypt on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, which could potentially impact the ongoing conflict.

Image Via Shutterstock

