Jim Cramer Likes This Bank 'Very, Very Much,' Says Stock Is Up 7% Over Past 6 Months

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK is "very inexpensive, and if people are buying Home Depot HD and Loews L, they should be buying Stanley Black & Decker."

"I’m not a big fan of the airline stocks," Cramer said when asked about American Airlines Group Inc. AAL. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Cramer recommended to wait "until the Fed cuts rates and autos come back" before buying ON Semiconductor Corporation ON.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

When asked about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH, he said, "I like that bank very, very much." The company’s stock has gained more than 7% over the past six months.

Cramer said he can’t recommend Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR as he doesn’t know what mortgages they have.

The "Mad Money" host said he needs to do some work on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX. "I do not know Catalyst, so I cannot opine on it," he added.

Price Action: Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals fell 1% to close at $14.56, while Invesco Mortgage Capital shares rose 0.6% to $9.05 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares gained 2.9% to settle at $54.53, while ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.9% to close at $73.87 during Friday’s session. American Airlines shares fell 1.2% to settle at $13.66, while Stanley Black & Decker gained 0.4% to $94.90 on Friday. Shares of Home Depot gained 1.3%, while Loews rose 1% on Friday.

Now Read This: How To Earn $500 A Month From AT&T Stock Ahead Of Q4 Print

Image: Shutterstock