Tim Cook Shares BTS Of Apple's Next Big Bet As Vision Pro Pre-Orders Are Now Live

Tim Cook shared a rare behind-the-scenes video of Apple Inc.'s AAPL next big bet just as the Vision Pro pre-orders have gone live.

What Happened: From machine-cut glass panels to fine threads weaving the band of the Vision Pro headset, Apple CEO Cook's BTS video gives us the first glimpse into the manufacturing process of the company's "spatial computing" device.

Cook posted the one-minute video just as Vision Pro pre-orders went live, with deliveries beginning Feb. 2.

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the base model with 256GB storage and goes up to $3,899 for the 1TB version.

All the accessories and the AppleCare+ support plan together cost $1,250.

Moreover, Vision Pro repairs can cost as much as $2,399, or about 70% of the cost of the mixed reality headset.

Interestingly, unlike other Apple products, the pre-ordering process for Vision Pro is slightly different. Here's what you will need:

An iPhone or iPad with FaceID.

Latest version of the App Store.

Once you're ready, head over to the Apple Vision Pro page on the App Store and get started.

If you need a corrective lens, you will have to provide a valid prescription from a licensed U.S. eye-care professional.

Apple Vision Pro Features: Apple's mixed reality headset sports a Micro-OLED 3D display with 100Hz refresh rate support. Beating at its heart is an Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine.

Key in the Vision Pro setup is its camera system – it has a stereoscopic primary camera system with two "high-resolution" primary cameras, six "world-facing" tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, a TrueDepth camera for capturing depth information, and a LiDAR scanner.

Apple has also equipped the Vision Pro headset with a dynamic head-tracking audio system, making it easier for users to locate the source of audio.

Apple claims that the Vision Pro headset's battery supports two hours of "general use" and up to 2.5 hours of video playback.

The headset weighs between 21.2 ounces to 22.9 ounces, based on your configuration.

