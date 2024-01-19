Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Apple AR/VR Headsets As Vision Pro Pre-Orders Open: 'It's Weird That The TV Now Sits On Your Nose!'

Loading... Loading...

Just days before Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to launch its first-generation mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has taken a swipe at the headset.

What Happened: On Friday, a user took to Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared a meme that showcased how people in the 90s used to tell their kids not to sit too close to the TV as it could lead to temporary eye strain.

However, in today's time, screens have come much closer with innovations like AR/VR and mixed reality headsets made by companies like Apple and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

See Also: ‘2 Years to Meet, 3 Years to Beat:’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk Brags About ‘Startup’ Optimus’ Robotics Triumph Over Boston Dynamics

In response to the post, Musk said, "Yeah, it's weird that the TV now sits on your nose!"

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, there isn't enough evidence proving that sitting too close to the TV can damage children’s eyes. However, it could lead to temporary "eyestrain."

"There is no evidence that this damages the eyes either in children or adults."

Why It's Important: Starting at $3,499, the Apple Vision Pro is on the expensive side of the spectrum, but that hasn't dulled the anticipation regarding the headset among tech enthusiasts and investors alike.

The device is set to launch on Feb. 2, while the pre-booking for it started on Friday.

Previously, it was reported that this year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant would focus more on its wearable business, including Vision Pro, instead of the company's flagship and most successful product, iPhone.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk To Visit Nazi-Era Auschwitz Camp To Discuss Antisemitism Amid Backlash Over Hateful Content On X

Apple Vision Pro | Photo: Courtesy Apple