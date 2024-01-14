Ukraine's Zelenskyy Seeks Financial Aid In Meeting With JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon At Davos Amid War With Russia

Loading... Loading...

Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is scheduled to meet JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, at the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos this week.

What Happened: Zelenskyy is expected to push for support to bolster Ukraine’s financial resources during his meeting with Dimon, as reported by Bloomberg. This move comes in the face of Ukraine’s heightened need for funds to continue its struggle against Russia.

A significant amount of aid, exceeding $100 billion, essential for Kyiv, is presently held up in Washington and Brussels. The costly war effort is exhausting allies, particularly as Ukraine’s prolonged counteroffensive hasn’t yet led to any breakthroughs on the battlefield.

The global stage has been dominated by the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted in October, overshadowing Ukraine’s appeals for assistance.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia has left the country in dire need of financial support from other nations. Struggling to defend itself, the country has been exploring potential financial avenues. In September, ahead of a planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy met with several billionaires, possibly in an attempt to secure funding.

With the current meeting with JPMorgan’s CEO, Zelenskyy’s actions suggest a determined effort to secure the much-needed financial aid for Ukraine. This move underscores the urgency of Ukraine’s situation and its reliance on external financial support to continue its battle against Russia.

