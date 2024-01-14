This Week In Politics: Biden Vs Trump, Polls & Predictions, Taiwan's Warnings And More

Loading... Loading...

The past week has been a whirlwind of political maneuvering, global tensions, and shifting opinion polls. The stage is being set for what promises to be a gripping 2024 presidential race, with incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already squaring off. Meanwhile, across the Pacific, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou has been sending out warnings about the military might of China, and North Korea is opening its borders to Russian tourists. Here’s a recap of what you might have missed.

Ma Ying-jeou Warns Against Conflict with China

In an interview with Deutsche Welle, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou cautioned that Taiwan would not stand a chance in a direct military conflict with China. "You can never win," Ma warned, highlighting the stark imbalance between the two forces. Read the full article here.

Biden Regains Lead in National Election Poll

The 2024 presidential election could be a rematch of the 2020 race, with Biden and Trump leading their respective parties. The latest polls show a close race, setting the stage for a heated contest. Read the full article here.

Public Opinion Swings Towards Barring Trump?

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that a majority of Americans support the idea of barring Trump from future presidential ballots amid debates over his eligibility for candidacy. Read the full article here.

North Korea Opens Borders to Russian Tourists

After nearly four years of isolation due to COVID-19, North Korea is welcoming tourists again, starting with a group of Russians. The move marks a significant step for North Korea, which had implemented some of the world's strictest border controls. Read the full article here.

DeSantis’ 2024 Race in Question

Once seen as a potent competitor to Trump in the 2024 Republican nomination race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s chances seem to be dwindling, according to recent polls. Read the full article here.

Trump Endorsed for 2024 Presidential Run

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) has officially endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential race, citing Trump's achievements and criticizing the current administration. Read the full article here.

