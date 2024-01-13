Should Donald Trump Face Criminal Charges Over Insurrection? Most Americans Think So: Poll

Loading... Loading...

In a recent ABC News/Ipsos survey, a notable majority of Americans have expressed support for potentially barring former President Donald Trump from future presidential ballots amid debates over Trump's eligibility for presidential candidacy.

What Happened: According to the survey, 30% of participants favor the Supreme Court enforcing a nationwide ban on Trump's candidacy, while 26% prefer leaving the decision to state-level election authorities.

In contrast, 39% believe Trump should be included on all state ballots.

A slightly higher percentage of respondents, 56%, support the criminal charges against the former president, compared to the 49% who back the ballot disqualification rulings in Colorado and Maine. Both states invoked the 14th Amendment's “insurrection clause” to exclude Trump from their ballots, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court has taken up the Colorado case, with a decision anticipated after the Feb. 8 arguments. Trump's challenge to the Maine ruling is progressing through the legal system, potentially reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

This survey, conducted from Jan. 4-8 in English and Spanish, involved 2,228 adults and has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. It underscores Americans' divided and complex perspectives on Trump's political future and the legal hurdles he confronts.

