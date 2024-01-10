GOP Senator Endorses Donald Trump For 2024 Presidential Run: 'Cannot Afford Another Four Years Of Joe Biden's Failure'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) has officially endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, citing the former president’s achievements and criticizing the current administration.

What Happened: Barrasso, speaking on Fox News “Hannity” on Tuesday, underlined the need for Trump’s return to the White House, reported The Hill.

"Well, the people of Wyoming and of course all your viewers know that the country was much better off under President Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to fail America," Barrasso declared.

He praised Trump’s energy, border, and economic policies while criticizing the “wide open border” under Biden.

See Also: ‘Damning,’ Says Trump’s Niece As Ex-President’s Aides Reportedly Flip During Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Investigation: ‘Nail In Donald’s Coffin’

"We cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden's failure," Barrasso added.

Following his “Hannity” appearance, Barrasso released a statement reiterating his endorsement, emphasizing Trump’s achievements and contrasting them with the Biden administration’s “high prices and low expectations.”

At least 19 other Republican senators have already endorsed Trump for the upcoming election, and last October, Barrasso also endorsed Kari Lake in the Arizona Senate race.

Why It Matters: Barrasso’s endorsement comes at a crucial time for the Republican party. Trump’s popularity within the party is evident, with a growing number of high-profile Republican figures backing him for the 2024 election. This includes Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Trump’s support is also reflected in a recent poll that shows him leading President Biden by 8 points in Michigan. The Glengariff Group conducted the poll, and The Detroit News and WDIV-TV commissioned it. The poll indicates that 47% of probable Michigan voters would vote for Trump, while Biden has the support of 39%.

This development comes amid a decline in Biden's popularity among key demographics, including Hispanic and young voters,

Read Also: Trump's Niece Says Ex-President ‘Bought And Paid For' By Over 20 Foreign Governments After House Democrats' Report

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.