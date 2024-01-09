Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Removal Of Mike Johnson Amid House GOP Tensions Over Spending Deal: 'Pretty Stupid'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday voiced her opposition to the idea of removing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) amidst the House GOP’s struggle to unite on a top-line spending deal.

What Happened: Greene criticized Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) for suggesting that Johnson’s removal is not off the table. She called such a move “the dumbest thing that could happen,” citing the chaos it has caused within the GOP conference, reported The Hill.

The Georgia Republican, who is against the spending deal, pointed out the “lack of communication” within the GOP conference.

"And I would say that Chip Roy haphazardly throwing in a motion to vacate is probably about the dumbest thing that could happen, because I think the last motion to vacate was pretty stupid, and has — has thrown our conference into utter chaos," Greene said.

"I mean, look at the results we have now. We haven't passed any more appropriation bills since they threw out Kevin McCarthy. We — we have expelled a Republican member of Congress, we're reducing our numbers," she added.

"I'm kind of sick of the chaos. I came here to be serious about solving problems, not to produce clickbait," she said.

Why It Matters: Greene’s comments came after Roy, in a recent CNN interview, expressed his dissatisfaction with the spending deal, which was negotiated by Johnson with the Democratic leadership. However, he remained ambiguous when asked about the potential removal of Johnson.

"That's not the road I prefer," Roy said.

"I didn't prefer to go down that road with Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy. We need to figure out how to get this all done together. But it isn't good, and there's a lot of my colleagues who are pretty frustrated about it, so we'll see what happens this week," he added.

While Greene slammed Roy for opposing Jhonson, last month, she herself expressed her disapproval of Johnson’s leadership within the Republican party, referring to him as “terrible” and accusing him of betraying conservative principles.

Meanwhile, Johnson is dealing with a slim majority in the House and challenging vote calculations as Congress tackles impending issues related to government funding, assistance to Ukraine and Israel, and border security. At the start of the new year, the GOP holds 220 seats, while Democrats hold 213, making it crucial for the House Republicans not to lose more than a few votes to advance party-line initiatives.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

