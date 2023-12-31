Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges House Speaker, Sparks GOP Clash: 'The Honeymoon Is Over'

Loading... Loading...

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is making waves and causing headaches for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) as he steps into his role leading the House GOP conference with a narrow majority.

What Happened: In a recent interview with The Hill, Greene did not hold back when expressing her disapproval of Johnson's actions and leadership within the Republican Party.

She referred to him as "terrible" and accused him of betraying conservative principles.

According to Greene, Johnson's stance changed significantly just a month after assuming the role of House Speaker.

Johnson had previously maintained a certain voting record but suddenly started advocating for policies he had previously voted against, she said. Specifically, Greene criticized Johnson for supporting a continuing resolution to fund the government after having voted against it in the past.

“That was the whole reason why Kevin McCarthy got ousted, was working with Democrats and passing a clean CR,’ Greene said. “And you know, for me, I was like, ‘what a hypocrisy,’” Greene said in the interview.

Despite a prior rift between the two, Greene wielded significant influence during McCarthy's tenure.

The same level of influence does not appear to exist with Speaker Johnson. A spokesperson for Johnson told The Hill that he values input from all members of the Republican Conference.

Greene made it abundantly clear that she remains unconvinced by Johnson's leadership.

“It’s still early in his Speakership, so I have given him — I’ve been patient, but the honeymoon’s over,” Greene said of Johnson. “So at this point, yes, I’m frustrated.”

The public critique by Greene highlights the internal dynamics and differences that can exist among members of the same party.

