Mike Johnson Bucks Party Lines, Backs Nancy Pelosi Over Marjorie Taylor Greene's Mask Fine Challenge

The GOP leadership of the U.S. House, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), staunchly defended mask fines that have been challenged by Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). These officials have appealed to the Supreme Court, questioning the legality of these fines.

What Happened: Greene, Massie, and Norman, all Republicans, have requested a Supreme Court review of the mask fines they were subjected to for failing to wear masks on the House floor, reported The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The fines were introduced by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Despite disagreeing with Pelosi’s mask policy, Johnson and the GOP leadership have opted to uphold the constitutionality of these fines. Their attorneys have made a case for the Supreme Court to endorse earlier judgments that supported the fines.

“The rule was controversial, and all members of the current House Leadership voted against it,” the attorneys stated. “But this case is not about the wisdom of the rule or whether it was based on sound science.”

Greene and her co-defendants contend that these fines equate to an unlawful deduction from their House salary. Greene alone amassed over $100,000 in fines for her refusal to wear a mask for most of 2021 and into 2022, the report noted.

The likelihood of the trio’s petition for a Supreme Court review succeeding is slim, considering it only consents to hear 60 to 70 out of the 5,000 to 6,000 petitions it receives each term.

Why It Matters: Pelosi, who implemented the mask fines, has announced her plans to run for re-election to Congress in 2024. Her decision was influenced by her commitment to local challenges and her ability to enhance the Democrats’ profile and financial support for the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Greene, who has been a vocal critic of the mask fines and has accumulated a significant portion of them, has also been in the limelight for her controversial claims about the Democrats’ actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Her contentious remarks, published in her upcoming book, have been strongly refuted by her fellow representatives, who have labeled them as ‘patently false.’

