Samsung Goes All-in On The AI Buzz, Announces New TVs, Projectors, Refrigerators And More For A Smarter Home

Loading... Loading...

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF expanded artificial intelligence (AI) to a wide range of products in its portfolio, which is expected to be the theme of this year. This includes smartphones, laptops, TVs, projectors, and other products.

What Happened: Jong-Hee Han, vice chairman, CEO, and head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, shared insights into how AI will enhance people’s lives through networked technologies, with an emphasis on simplicity, utility, and unobtrusiveness.

See Also: Work And Play Seamlessly With Windows And Android On This New Lenovo Laptop

Samsung's event at CES 2024 focused on bringing AI to devices across categories to make them more intuitive. For example, its new TV, the Neo QLED QN900D, features a built-in AI processor, NQ8 AI Gen 3, which can upscale low-resolution content up to 8K for a better viewing experience.

Samsung also demonstrated improvements to Ballie, its AI robot, and introduced a new refrigerator that uses AI to identify up to 33 different food items and suggest recipes accordingly.

Samsung has also integrated AI technology into laundry and cleaning appliances. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and the upcoming Bespoke Jet Bot Combo leverage AI for personalized washing and drying cycles and effective cleaning powered by AI Object Recognition.

For additional CES 2024 coverage, follow this page.

Why It Matters: Samsung has been making significant strides in AI technology. The company had previously unveiled its proprietary generative AI model, Gauss.

In addition to this, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Book 4, its latest Windows laptop. It features the recently announced Microsoft Corp. MSFT Copilot, which integrates OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into Windows.

Image Credits – Samsung

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: CES 2024: Palmplug Makes Gaming Easier For Stroke Patients, And It Could Be A Boon For Those Trying To Regain Mobility

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.