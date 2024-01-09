Work And Play Seamlessly With Windows And Android On This New Lenovo Laptop

Loading... Loading...

Lenovo Group Ltd. LNVGF has unveiled a new 2-in-1 laptop that bakes Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Windows and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google's Android operating systems in the same device.

What Happened: Lenovo's new ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid has been launched at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

The new 2-in-1 notebook from Lenovo allows users to boot into either Windows or Android operating systems, depending on their needs. It brings a full-fledged computing experience thanks to Windows and Android’s ease of use on touchscreens.

The new ThinkBook Plus Hybrid comes in two modes: laptop and tablet.

When you use it in laptop mode, you get the full-blown Windows experience with all the multitasking bells and whistles.

However, as soon as you detach the keyboard, the ThinkBook turns into an Android tablet.

Image Credits – Lenovo

The ThinkBook sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display; interestingly enough, it has two hearts. The bottom half houses Intel Corp.'s INTC Core Ultra 7 processor with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The top half has Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Powering this unique 2-in-1 is a 38WHr battery, and it is expected to launch sometime in the June 2024 quarter for $1,999.

Why It Matters: While both Microsoft and Google have tried to address the usability issues across form factors, Windows still remains relatively difficult to use with touchscreens, while Android is not as fleshed out for a laptop experience.

The usability seems simple enough on paper, but this 2-in-1 device combines a Windows laptop and an Android tablet somewhat ingeniously. Perhaps the usability fix for both Windows and Android is just this simple? Only time will tell.

Image Credits – Lenovo

