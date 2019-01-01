QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32.3K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.64%
52 Wk
0.88 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
32.38
Open
-
P/E
9.29
EPS
0.04
Shares
12B
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 6:55AM
Lenovo is a global technology hardware company with a leading market share in personal computers. Its operations are divided into three main business segments: PC and smart devices, mobile, and data center, which account for 80%, 9%, and 10% of sales, respectively. The firm has been actively growing its data center business, which primarily sells network servers to enterprise and hyperscale customers, as well as storage equipment through its mainland China joint venture with NetApp. Server-related revenue contribution has jumped to 10% of overall sales in fiscal 2020 from 6% in 2015.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lenovo Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lenovo Gr (LNVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lenovo Gr's (LNVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lenovo Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Lenovo Gr (LNVGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGF) was reported by JP Morgan on November 9, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LNVGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lenovo Gr (LNVGF)?

A

The stock price for Lenovo Gr (OTCPK: LNVGF) is $1.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:33:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lenovo Gr (LNVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lenovo Gr.

Q

When is Lenovo Gr (OTCPK:LNVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Lenovo Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lenovo Gr (LNVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lenovo Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Lenovo Gr (LNVGF) operate in?

A

Lenovo Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.