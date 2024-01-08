LG Unveils Groundbreaking Transparent OLED TV At CES 2024: 'An Incredible Feat Of Consumer-Driven Innovation'

Loading... Loading...

LG Electronics Inc LGEIY has unveiled the LG Signature OLED T, a transparent OLED television, with intentions to make it available for purchase by the second half of 2024.

What Happened: LG unveiled the new transparent OLED TV called the LG Signature OLED T at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, reported Digital Trends on Monday. It is scheduled to hit the market later this year, with no specific launch date available as yet.

The LG Signature OLED T is designed with a transparent OLED panel in the front and an opaque film called a “contrast screen” that unfurls itself behind the image, creating a traditional TV picture. The contrast screen can be retracted, transforming the TV into a transparent OLED display.

The TV also features a T-Bar, a news and information ticker that resides in the bottom six inches of the screen, providing various information while the rest of the screen remains transparent.

LG’s President of the Home Entertainment Company, Park Hyoung-sei, praised the TV, terming it an “incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation.”

Why It Matters: This new offering from LG comes at a time when the company is facing stiff competition in the TV market. Notably, Roku Inc. ROKU announced its entry into the high-end TV market just days before CES, with the launch of its Pro Series TVs in the spring, directly challenging established brands like Samsung and LG.

LG has been working to stay competitive in the market. In 2023, the company’s LG Display experienced a 17% revenue decline in Q4 due to macroeconomic conditions affecting panel shipments.

Image by Cineberg via Shutterstock

