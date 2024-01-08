CES 2024: Samsung Shows Off Transparent LED Display, But It's Still A Prototype

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF has revealed an innovative Transparent MicroLED display, a new technology that transforms how we view visual content.

What Happened: Samsung's transparent MicroLED display was unveiled on the eve of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The CES, held annually in Las Vegas, is the world’s premier consumer electronics and information technology exhibition.

This transparent display technology is the result of six years of research and development, Samsung said. The modular MicroLED display blends a futuristic design with glass-like transparency, promising an immersive experience for diverse visual content.

That said, Samsung's technology is still a prototype, but the CES demonstration shows that it works.

While the immersive experience is a major attraction of these transparent LED displays from Samsung and its peer LG, the MicroLED technology is still expensive.

This could result in these TVs being expensive to begin with, but the costs could come down over the years, as is usually the case with cutting-edge display technologies.

Why It Matters: This development gains significance in light of the recent launch of the LG Signature OLED T, a transparent OLED television, by LG at CES 2024. LG's TV features a transparent OLED panel and a retractable contrast screen. It is expected to hit the market later this year.

This puts Samsung and LG in direct competition in the race for transparent display dominance. The unveiling of Samsung’s Transparent MicroLED display shortly after LG’s announcement indicates the escalating competition in this innovative consumer electronics segment.

