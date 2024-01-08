Biden Targets Trump In South Carolina Speech, Calls Ex-President A 'Loser' Once Again

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 presidential race, US President Joe Biden has reignited his rivalry with former President Donald Trump by labeling him a “loser” in a recent campaign speech in South Carolina.

What Happened: As per Forbes, President Biden, during his Monday speech in Charleston, referred to his predecessor as a “loser”, with reference to the 2020 presidential election. He said, "losers are taught to concede when they lose, and he's a loser." The speech was held at the Mother Emanuel AME Church, known for a tragic mass shooting in 2015.

Biden criticized the numerous unsuccessful GOP-backed legal challenges to the election results, chastising election deniers for disregarding the "81 million people who voted" for him. Previously, he had taken a similar stance against Trump during a rally in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

The speech comes as the competition for the 2024 presidential race intensifies, with Biden lagging behind Trump by 2 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average. Biden’s approval rating is at 39%, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Biden has referred to Trump as a “loser”. He had done so earlier this month in a speech near Valley Forge, outside Philadelphia, while criticizing Trump’s supporters for undermining democracy following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Both Biden and Trump have been leading for their respective parties for the 2024 election for some time, as reported in this article.

Despite facing multiple legal challenges, Trump continues to receive significant support from Republicans, particularly concerning his ability to handle the economy. A recent poll revealed that 67% of GOP trust Trump to be the best candidate for managing the economy.

With the 2024 presidential race heating up, the impact of Trump’s legal issues on his chances remains to be seen.

Photos via Shutterstock.

