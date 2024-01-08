China To Sanction US Defense Manufacturers Over Taiwan Arms Sales

Loading... Loading...

In retaliation for the latest U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, China has announced sanctions against five American military manufacturers. This move comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, just days before Taiwan’s critical elections.

What Happened: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday revealed that sanctions will be imposed on five U.S. military manufacturers, Reuters reported. The companies facing sanctions are BAE Systems Land BAESY and Armaments, Alliant Techsystems Operations ATK, AeroVironment AVAV, Viasat VSAT, and Data Link Solutions. The sanctions will involve freezing the assets of these firms and prohibiting any transactions or dealings with them by individuals or organizations in China.

These sanctions come in response to the recent U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, which China claims infringe upon its sovereignty and security interests. The U.S. State Department approved a $300 million sale of equipment aimed at maintaining Taiwan’s tactical information systems, a move that China strongly opposes. This controversy adds to the ongoing tensions between the two superpowers over the status of Taiwan.

See Also: Donald Trump Suggests Supreme Court Justices He Appointed Could ‘Go Out Of Their Way’ To Hurt Him In Colorado Appeal: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’

Notably, the timing of the sanctions is significant, as they coincide with Taiwan’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Jan. 13. China has framed these elections as a decisive moment, with implications for the island’s future and the potential for conflict in the region.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to the announcement.

Why It Matters: This latest development comes amid a series of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China. Beijing has long considered Taiwan as a part of its territory, a claim that is strongly refuted by the Taiwanese government. The U.S. has been a consistent supporter of Taiwan, providing military aid and equipment to the island.

These sanctions also follow a recent report of a significant military purge in China, reportedly due to widespread corruption within the country’s military establishment, including its Rocket Force and defense industrial base. This development has raised concerns about the integrity of China’s military capabilities.

Furthermore, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been vocal about the importance of the upcoming Taiwanese elections, positioning them as a crucial moment for the region’s peace and stability. A top official from the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait recently urged Taiwan to make the “correct choice” ahead of the elections, emphasizing the significance of the vote.

Read Also: In Lead-up To 2024 Election, Trump Shares Strange Fan-made Video That Claims ‘God Gave Us Trump’

Photo by Andy.LIU on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.