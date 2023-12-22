US Accelerates F-16 Delivery To Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions With China

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Air Force is vigorously exploring avenues to boost the delivery of F-16s to Taiwan, according to a senior official’s acknowledgment of Congressional concerns.

What Happened: Assistant Air Force Secretary Andrew Hunter, on Thursday, responded to anxieties presented by Republican members of Congress, Bloomberg reported. The lawmakers fear that the pledge to deliver F-16 jets to Taiwan could be jeopardized by escalating “regional security concerns around the world,” including U.S. commitments to Ukraine and Israel.

The House members pointed out that the upgrade of Taiwan’s current F-16s has faced nearly three years of delay due to a lack of critical components. Moreover, the delivery of 66 new aircraft built by Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT has been delayed “by over 15 months due to software development complexities.” The legislators stressed the need to fulfill promises made to the U.S.’s closest allies.

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts To Colorado Supreme Court’s Verdict To Debar Trump: ‘History Will Judge This Poorly’

Hunter reassured Congress that 136 upgraded F-16s have already been handed over, with the last three slated to be delivered shortly. The new set of 66 aircraft is expected to be delivered before 2026 concludes.

A letter to the Pentagon last month, led by Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, and endorsed by House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio.), among others, expressed readiness to work with the Pentagon to facilitate aircraft deliveries given recurring Chinese military activities near Taiwan.

Why It Matters: The push to expedite F-16 deliveries to Taiwan comes amid heightened tensions in the region. In a recent summit in San Francisco, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to U.S. President Joe Biden that Beijing is determined to reunify with Taiwan, albeit peacefully, with no specific timeline set. This statement has intensified US concerns about regional stability.

Moreover, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has warned of imposing ‘sanctions from hell‘ against China if Xi Jinping makes any move to invade Taiwan and has expressed his intent to collaborate with fellow lawmakers on drafting a robust defense supplemental for Taiwan.

Read Next: Ex-Trump Aide Michael Cohen Alleges Former President Of Increasing Racist Comments: ‘Even I Can’t Tell You How Low He Will Go’

Photo by Andy.LIU Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.