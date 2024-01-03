Xi Jinping Official Urges 'Correct Choice' For Peace In Lead-Up To Crucial Taiwanese Elections

Loading... Loading...

Xi Jinping official urges Taiwan to make the “correct choice” ahead of key elections on Jan. 13, framing the decision as crucial for peace and prosperity.

What Happened: Zhang Zhijun, leader of China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, called on the people of Taiwan to vote wisely. Zhang, who previously served as the head of the central government’s Taiwan Affairs Office from 2013 to 2018, highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, according to a report by Reuters.

His sentiments echo those of Chinese President Xi, who, in his New Year’s speech, declared that China’s “reunification” with Taiwan was a foregone conclusion without referencing the impending election. From China’s perspective, this election is a consequential moment for its territorial claims over Taiwan.

Taiwan’s government, however, disputes China’s territorial claims, insisting that only the Taiwanese people can determine their future. This election, therefore, marks a critical juncture for the island nation’s inhabitants.

Why It Matters: The lead-up to the elections has seen escalating tensions, with three Chinese balloons detected over Taiwan, including near a major air force base. This episode, along with China’s increased military activity in the region, has heightened concerns.

Furthermore, China threatened to impose additional trade sanctions on Taiwan ahead of the elections if the island nation continued to support independence. This move came after Taiwan accused China of economic bullying and interference in their elections, following Beijing’s decision to halt tariff reductions on specific Taiwanese imports.

Image Via Shutterstock

