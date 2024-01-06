Three Years Later, The Jan. 6 Insurrection Is Still Haunting US Politics — And Raising Serious Alarms

Loading... Loading...

The somber commemoration of the third anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection brings forth renewed concerns over Donald Trump's promise to pardon those convicted of violent acts, obstructing Congress, and seditious conspiracy on January 6, 2021.

As the 2024 presidential election looms, Trump's vow is an extraordinary commitment, reported The Guardian.

Reports indicate that Trump's pardon pledge extends even to figures like Enrique Torres, the former leader of the extremist group Proud Boys, who received the lengthiest sentence related to the insurrection.

Trump's promise, if he secures the Republican presidential candidacy and triumphs in the election, could result in a comprehensive pardon of hundreds of individuals involved in the Capitol breach, the report read.

The former president's rhetoric underscores the divisiveness surrounding the events of Jan. 6, with the Department of Justice having prosecuted almost 900 cases to date, leaving about 350 ongoing cases. The unique scope of Trump's proposed pardons, particularly for figures like Torres found guilty of seditious conspiracy, has raised alarms about potential repercussions and the enduring impact of the insurrection.

Democratic Congressman Rep. Jamie Raskin expressed deep concern, emphasizing that "January 6 never ended" and echoing worries about Trump's intentions to set free individuals involved in political violence.

Raskin underscored the potential dangers, citing Trump's past pardons of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn as precursors to a possible clemency spree for those associated with the Capitol riot.

Furthermore, there are unsettling indications that Trump's revisionist narrative of Jan. 6 is finding traction among a significant portion of the US electorate, posing challenges to public perception and understanding.

President Joe Biden, recognizing the pivotal role Jan. 6 has played in shaping the narrative around democracy, has made it a central theme in his early 2024 election messages.

Addressing the nation from Valley Forge, Pa., on Friday, he emphasized the threat posed to democracy by Trump's stance on the Capitol insurrection.

As Biden gears up for a re-election bid, the enduring impact of Jan. 6 and Trump's response to it remain a critical aspect of the national discourse.

