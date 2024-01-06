Trump's 'Constructive Conversation' With Teamsters Adds Twist As Labor Union Mulls 2024 Endorsement — Is Support For Biden's Re-election Bid At Risk?

Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump met with Sean M. O'Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor union, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

The meeting, part of a series with presidential candidates, gained attention as O'Brien posed for a photo with Trump after having "a comprehensive and constructive conversation on worker issues that are of utmost importance to the Teamsters Union," as stated by the labor organization, which advocates for 1.3 million workers spanning truckers, police, nurses, and film crews, in a post on the X social media platform.

Why It Is Important: Despite President Joe Biden's claim as the most pro-union president, the Teamsters, which endorsed Biden in 2020, has yet to endorse any candidate for 2024, The New York Times reported.

At a public hearing in November, Senator Markwayne Mullin, a staunchly pro-Trump Republican, called O'Brien a "thug," a "bully," and a coward. However, the meeting with Trump marks a significant moment, especially as the Biden administration has taken pro-union measures, such as an executive order mandating project labor agreements for federal contracts exceeding $35 million.

The order is beneficial for the Teamsters union, and the recent appointment of Cole Scandaglia, a senior legislative representative, to a high-profile advisory board reflects Biden's acknowledgment of the union.

The Teamsters have also met with other candidates, including former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but Trump's meeting stands out.

A spokesman for the Biden campaign, Ammar Moussa, said the president "looks forward to continuing to work with the Teamsters and workers across America to ensure working Americans get a fair share of the wealth they're helping to create," The New York Times noted.

In September, Biden made history as the first sitting president to join a picket line, standing with United Auto Workers members on strike in Michigan. The administration's involvement played a role in resolving the strike and aiding other unions in their organizational efforts.

However, despite the U.A.W.'s new president, Shawn Fain, expressing admiration for Biden and criticizing Trump, the union has not officially endorsed Biden's re-election bid.

This stance may contribute to the White House's growing frustration, with Sean M. O'Brien potentially exacerbating the situation.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock